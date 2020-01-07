FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,844 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

