FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $154.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.