FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

