FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 4,098 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

