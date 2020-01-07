FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

