FTB Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

