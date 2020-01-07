FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE DCO opened at $44.35 on Monday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $517.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ducommun by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

