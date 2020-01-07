FY2020 Earnings Estimate for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.66 on Monday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

