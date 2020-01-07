GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. GALAPAGOS NV/S comprises 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 220.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.84. 7,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,505. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.39 and a beta of 1.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.