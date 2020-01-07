Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $161.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.90. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

