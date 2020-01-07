Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWR. Stephens cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,885.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,552,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,612,000 after acquiring an additional 240,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 705.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,491 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the third quarter worth about $92,734,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth about $77,500,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,639,000 after acquiring an additional 510,698 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWR opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $111.97.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

