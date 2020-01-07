Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GNMSF stock opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average of $203.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $143.80 and a 52 week high of $243.00.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

