Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 20%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 50,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 379,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.