George B. Holmes Sells 6,073 Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $15,303.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,502 shares in the company, valued at $910,985.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Resonant Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

