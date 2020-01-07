Gexan Market Capitalization Tops $26,904.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market capitalization of $26,904.00 and approximately $13,141.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00052549 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00692716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00225322 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004280 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,746,867 coins and its circulating supply is 2,424,075 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

