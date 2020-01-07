Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th.

GBT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,268. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $161,193.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $600,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,490 shares of company stock worth $7,020,482 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

