Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $187.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.75. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.