Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GSAT opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

