Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Gogo stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 12.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

