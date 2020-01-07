Golar LNG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,099 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,197% compared to the average volume of 458 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

