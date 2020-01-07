Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

