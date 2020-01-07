Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given News Sentiment Score of -3.33

News stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 2,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.