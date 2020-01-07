Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after buying an additional 1,463,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 372,558 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,225,908,000 after buying an additional 334,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.84. 4,368,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,803. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.