Goodfood Market (FOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.30 million.

