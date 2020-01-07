Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSHD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.56 million, a PE ratio of 225.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $31,396,422.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 7,974 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $385,144.20. Insiders sold 389,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,422,785 over the last 90 days. 67.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

