GP Strategies Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

