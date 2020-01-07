Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CFO Sells $138,414.00 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.