Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

