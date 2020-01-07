Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY20 guidance at $2.60-3.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

