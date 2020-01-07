Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of GCG.A opened at C$26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.40. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.06.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.