Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

TSE:GCG.A opened at C$26.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.40. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The company has a market cap of $660.43 million and a P/E ratio of 31.70.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

