Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of GCG opened at C$26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$22.56 and a 1-year high of C$28.01. The stock has a market cap of $750.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,075.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

