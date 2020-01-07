GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GWG were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWGH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GWG by 20,940.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GWG by 206.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 128,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GWG by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

GWG stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. GWG Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a current ratio of 35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.11.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GWG Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

