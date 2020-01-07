GYM Group (LON:GYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GYM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

GYM opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.63 ($3.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

