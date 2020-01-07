H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Position Cut by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

