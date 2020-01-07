Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HABT. Maxim Group lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ HABT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HABT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 184,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 29.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 547,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 123,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

