Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 191,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Investor AB acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 823,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.