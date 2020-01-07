Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.42 ($4.27).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.97. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

