Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSNF shares. UBS Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

