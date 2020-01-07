Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,690 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,855.44 ($24.41).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,893 ($24.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,897.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,913.40. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

