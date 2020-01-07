Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823.13 ($23.98).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,872 ($24.63) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,897.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,913.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

