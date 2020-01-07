Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.32 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $16.32 million and $2.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,321,419 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

