Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $62,623.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,973.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01809135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.03053109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00577289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00735267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00061743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00404444 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,343,210 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

