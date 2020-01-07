HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.08

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 192052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYAC. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.