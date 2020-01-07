Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Haymaker Acquisition has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OSW stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

