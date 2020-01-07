Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.70. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haynes International news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Haynes International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Haynes International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 958.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.