HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.