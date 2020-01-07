Head to Head Analysis: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) versus Loncor Resources (NYSE:LONCF)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Loncor Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 1.09 -$183.79 million $0.14 27.00 Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Loncor Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and Loncor Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Loncor Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Loncor Resources N/A -3.24% -3.11%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Resources has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Loncor Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

