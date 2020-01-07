Head to Head Comparison: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $606.30 million 1.68 $98.80 million $2.34 9.07 Progyny $105.40 million 22.30 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Tivity Health has higher revenue and earnings than Progyny.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 1 7 0 2.88 Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tivity Health presently has a consensus price target of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 45.04%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Tivity Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health 6.41% 21.67% 6.46% Progyny N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tivity Health beats Progyny on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

