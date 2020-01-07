Head-To-Head Contrast: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LexinFintech alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LexinFintech and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $16.39, suggesting a potential upside of 12.02%. 360 Finance has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.72%. Given 360 Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50% 360 Finance 31.86% 47.94% 20.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and 360 Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.10 billion 2.33 $287.59 million $1.60 9.14 360 Finance $646.79 million 2.19 $173.56 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance.

Summary

LexinFintech beats 360 Finance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.